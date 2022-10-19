UrduPoint.com

China Helped Pakistan In Difficult Times: PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:05 PM

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the Chinese companies working in Pakistan and China for their donations to the Flood Relief Fund.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says China helped Pakistan in every difficult time and this is a good example of long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese disaster management experts led by Emergency Commanding Officer, Xu Xianbiao which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan is grateful to the Chinese leadership and the people of China for helping in this difficult time.

He informed the delegation that various areas of Sindh and Balochistan are still under water, in which water-borne diseases are creating new challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the Chinese companies working in Pakistan and China for their donations to the Flood Relief Fund.

The delegation will provide technical assistance to Pakistan on short, medium and long-term projects in the construction of infrastructure to predict floods and reduce its effects between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese delegation has formed a working group to cooperate with the relevant Pakistani institutions and authorities and will submit a detailed plan and report to the NDMA on Friday for the rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Flood Water China

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

5 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.