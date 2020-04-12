UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Helps Pak In Every Difficult Situation: Ajmal Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

China helps Pak in every difficult situation: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Sunday said that the brotherly country of China has always helped Pakistan in every difficult situation and that is why people of both countries had an everlasting bonds of friendship besides deep-rooted and time tested relations.

He was talking to media persons after distributing food ration and masks on behalf of the Chinese Government among the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese Embassy at Islamabad have dispatched 100,000 flour bags and over 10,000 masks for needy people.

The Adviser distributed these goods among a large number of people on this occasion.

He thanked the Chinese Ambassador at Pakistan and Government of China for their extended help to people of Pakistan in the need of hour.

Wazir said that he was very please to see that China Embassy has dispatched substantial quantity of assistance goods for poor people in Peshawar and others districts of KP.

Wazir said that he expressed resolve that this difficult time would soon come to an end and Pakistanis would return back to normal situation with more strength and determination.

He also appreciated organizers for maintaining high level of discipline and social distancing during distribution of ration among poor people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor China Sunday Media Government Flour

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

25 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

40 minutes ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

55 minutes ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.