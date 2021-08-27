UrduPoint.com

China Home To Over 1 Billion Internet Users

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

China home to over 1 billion Internet users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :China is home to over 1 billion netizens for the first time, forming the world's largest and most vibrant digital society, a CNNIC report said on Friday.

The country's booming 5G development and increasing numbers of aged netizens have boosted the user base in China, already the world's No. 1 country by internet population for many years, the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) said.

Among the total 1.01 billion Internet users, 28 percent were middle-aged and elderly users over 50 years old by June, up 5.2 percent from a year ago and the fastest-growing group of all ages, Shanghai daily reported .

The Internet user report from CNNIC, a national and government-authorized agency, is the most influential in the segment.

By June, the most popular apps in China included instant messaging, with 983 million users, the most popular being WeChat. Other apps included short video services with 880 million users, online shopping with 812 million users and food delivery service with 469 million users, according to CNNIC.

5G network development, which allows users to better enjoy the likes of smartphone, have boosted digital services, especially video services depending on data traffic, analysts said.

By July, China's 5G user base reached 392 million, almost double the level at the end of last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In rural regions, users are still facing challenges like a lack of online skills, low-level education and limited devices and networks, according to CNNIC.

To bridge the digital gap, China has taken measures to establish more 5G base stations, improve broadband speed, widen Internet coverage in rural regions and provide training and support for the elderly.

During the epidemic, digital services have supported daily life and boosted the economy, such as through more public platform services like the health code, remote work by 380 million users, online education with 325 million users by June, and online medical services with 239 million users.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Education China Traffic Shanghai 5G June July All From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

9 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

17 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

25 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

31 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

36 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.