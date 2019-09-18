China hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

"We always take Kashmir as a problem between India and Pakistan. And we hope this issue should be resolved through friendly and peaceful negotiations between India and Pakistan according to the relevant UN Charter and UN resolutions," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here while talking to a group of journalists from Asian and African countries, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said since both India and Pakistan are good neighbors of China, the Chinese side hoped that its great neighbors should be in peaceful terms with each other.

Hua said both India and Pakistan could try their best to resolve the issue peacefully through negotiations.