China Hopes For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:25 AM

China has always taken Kashmir as an issue between India and Pakistan and hoped that this issue could be resolved through friendly and peaceful negotiations between the two countries as per United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Tuesday said

"We always take Kashmir as a problem between India and Pakistan. And we hope this issue should be resolved through friendly and peaceful negotiations between India and Pakistan according to the relevant UN Charter and UN resolutions," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here while talking to a group of journalists from Asian and African countries, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said since both India and Pakistan are good neighbors of China, the Chinese side hoped that its great neighbors should be in peaceful terms with each other.

Hua said both India and Pakistan could try their best to resolve the issue peacefully through negotiations.

