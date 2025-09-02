China hopes to see a more prosperous, strong, stable Pakistan: CG Yundong

The Counsel General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, terming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit as a profound success on Tuesday, hoped that the Tianjin summit would help promote trade and cooperation across the globe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Counsel General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, terming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit as a profound success on Tuesday, hoped that the Tianjin summit would help promote trade and cooperation across the globe.

China stands ready to work with other countries for achieving peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity, while as iron-clad brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, “China hopes to see a more prosperous, strong, and stable Pakistan, more than any other country,” he stated.

The Chinese envoy expressed his views while addressing the participants of the 38th Senior Management Course and the 44th Mid-Career Management Course during his visit to the National Institute of Public Administration Karachi.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s high-level engagements on the sidelines of the summit, he said that PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, and we are expecting a new consensus raised by the leaders of the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation, especially CPEC, to a new high.

Yong Yundong said that the SCO Tianjin Summit was a complete success with the support of Pakistan and other members, and the declaration of Tianjin signed by all the leaders of the SCO member states had sent a clear signal to the world that the countries in the region will cooperate more closely to maintain the world order and promote cultural and people-to-people links.

China champions an equal and orderly, multi-polar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization and actively advocates for a safe future for mankind, he said, adding that this endeavor is reflected in the Global Governance Initiative proposed by the Chinese president at the SCO Summit, following the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

The CG Yundong highlighted the significance of the 2nd of September in Chinese history when the Chinese People won the War of Resistance against foreign aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The great victory was the declaration of the Chinese nation's journey towards rejuvenation, and the development achievements over the past eight decades have been milestones on paths to prosperity, he added.

China, on 3 September, will solemnly commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory, sending a clear message of learning lessons from history and cherished peace, and we are honored to invite Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join and commemorate this historical event, he said.

Building on the historic culture, China planned for the future and successfully established a prosperous and developed society despite enormous challenges, and that is a magnificent miracle in the history of human development. The envoy maintained and suggested that Pakistan can leverage China's development and growth strategies to attain sustainable growth.

China resolutely pursued self-reliance and hard work and never hesitated from taking key reforms while safeguarding national sovereignty and ethnic dignity and adhering to the fundamental state policy of conserving resources and protecting the environment, he said, adding that China actively implemented comprehensive opening up, proactively integrated into the international community, broadly learned from and drew upon all outstanding achievements of human civilization.

Referring to the recent global economic scenario amid trade tariffs and sanction regimes, the Chinese CG noted that these actions not only undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains but also significantly impede global economic recovery and development.

The CG appreciated under-training officers for detailed, pragmatic, and effective presentations about China and urged them to integrate learning with reflection and applications, combine knowledge with action and conviction, and make new and great contributions to build a prosperous Pakistan and carry forward the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan.

Director General NIPA Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, addressing the occasion, said that China always supported Pakistan in the challenging times, which could never be forgotten. China’s scientific, technological, economic, and social progress are shining examples of innovation, and we are eager to learn from China's development journey, he added.

The under-training officers, on the occasion, presented a simulation exercise highlighting the reforms in agriculture, industry, governance, emerging technologies, and other major sectors of the economy and the transformation of the country into a global economic power through a transition from the world factory to a global leader in innovation.

They also underscored the lessons from China’s remarkable progress to Pakistan and suggested short, mid, and long-term action plans, pointing out key stakeholders and expected outcomes. The Chinese CG was presented with souvenirs by DG NIPA while he, on the occasion, unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the newly renovated auditorium at NIPA.