China is a role model for developing nations in eradication of poverty, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says achievement of food security, and improved nutrition, have become an even greater challenge for developing countries while sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery, growth and development are critical during the pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his strong commitment to international cooperation aimed at poverty alleviation, sustainable growth and addressing climate change.

Addressing virtually a forum on 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation being held in Beijing, he said COVID-19 has triggered an economic meltdown and slowed down global progress. The extreme poverty rose last year for the first time in over 20 years.

Imran Khan said achievement of food security, and improved nutrition, have become an even greater challenge for developing countries. Sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery, growth and development are critical, during the pandemic.

He said Juncao technology is one such way which helps small-scale farmers to develop low-cost and commercial-scale mushroom cultivation.

The Prime Minister said China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation. He said its stellar growth has brought eight hundred million people out of poverty over the last four decades.

He said China’s leadership role in climate change is also highly appreciated.

He commended President Xi’s vision of a prosperous, clean and beautiful world and initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Prime Minister said poverty alleviation and tackling climate change are his government’s key priorities. We have launched a wide ranking social safety program Ehsaas with an objective of uplifting marginalized people, eradicating poverty and supporting vulnerable households.

Imran Khan said our Ehsaas Emergency Cash program cushioned the most vulnerable part of population from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan being one of the most climate vulnerable countries, fully supports international efforts to combat this scourge. He said we are progressing towards a Clean and Green Pakistan. We have already planted a billion trees as part of our ten billion tree project as part of one of the most ambitious efforts to expand and restore forests.