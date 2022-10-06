China is a sincere friend of Pakistan and the two countries enjoys an exemplary relationship spanning over decades: President Dr Alvi

President Dr Alvi said China was a sincere friend of Pakistan and the two countries enjoyed an exemplary relationship spanning over decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Alvi said China was a sincere friend of Pakistan and the two countries enjoyed an exemplary relationship spanning over decades.

Both the countries were making progress on the Pakistan China Economic Corridor, he added.

"Friendship of Pakistan and China is higher than Himalayas and deeper than ocean. The bilateral relationship is based on respect and mutual interests." He said the United States was Pakistan's largest trading partner and "we think that the bilateral relations can be improved further".

He emphasized that Pakistan wanted relations with all countries on basis of mutual trust, dignity and honour.

He also referred to Pakistan's growing relations with the European Union, Afghanistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Gulf states.

He said Pakistan wanted Afghanistan to be peaceful, stable and prosperous. "We think that peace in Afghanistan is critical for stability and progress in the region." Pakistan would benefit from peace in Afghanistan as it would enhance regional trade and cooperation among countries in energy sector.

He pointed out that Pakistan could get out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with collective efforts of the parties in the Parliament.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to live in peace with India but made it clear that peace between the two countries could not be achieved without resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He renewed the call for dialogue with India on all issues including Kashmir.

The President said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his speech, he also raised the issue of marginalization of Muslims in India and acts of terror and violence unleashed against them by the Hindu extremists.

He warned that India was moving towards genocide of Muslims and the violent tendencies of Hindus were even affecting societies like United Kingdom.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be strengthened to root out corruption but the department should not be used for political victimization.

The President once against called upon political parties across the spectrum to sit together and agree on a timetable for new elections with the objective to end polarization.