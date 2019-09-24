UrduPoint.com
China Is An Important Pillar Of Our Foreign Policy: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that China is an important pillar of our foreign policy

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that China is an important pillar of our foreign policy.A meeting was held between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and China's vice Foreign Minister in the New York.Both leaders have discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and overall situation of the region.

Both leaders reiterated to continue discussion on regional peace and security .Talking on the occasion Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that China is an important pillar of our foreign policy and Pak-China friendship has become proverbial'.Qureshi said that India has besieged 80, 00,000 innocent people of occupied Kashmir since the last 50 days.He said India wanted to destroy the regional peace through its unilateral unlawful steps.

