China Is Reliable Friend Of Pakistan : Chaudhary Shujat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:49 PM

China is reliable friend of Pakistan : Chaudhary Shujat

The former Prime Minister and President of PML Chaudhary Shujat has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is time tested and infallible

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The former Prime Minister and President of PML Chaudhary Shujat has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is time tested and infallible.He was speaking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing , who called on him at his residence here on Monday and inquired about his health.

They also exchanged views about other matters of mutual interest.The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the sentiments of Ch Shujat Hussain and said that Ch Shujat Hussain considers China as his second home.On this occasion MNA Ch Salik Hussain was also present.

