- Home
- Pakistan
- China journey to prosperity set example for other countries: Minister of State for National Heritag ..
China Journey To Prosperity Set Example For Other Countries: Minister Of State For National Heritage And Culture Division And Special Advisor To The Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman, on Thursday described the economic development journey of China an example for other developing countries like Pakistan, following which lead to prosperity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman, on Thursday described the economic development journey of China an example for other developing countries like Pakistan, following which lead to prosperity.
He expressed these views during the book launching ceremony “China, Today and Tomorrow” written in urdu language by Shahid Afraz Khan, a renowned author and broadcaster.
The book launching ceremony was held at the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).
Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman and the Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo attended the event as a special guests.
Former Minister of State for Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Director General (DG) NLPA, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dr. Sher Ali Khan, Dean Social Sciences, Al Hamad University among others also attended this gracious event.
Huzaifa Rehman hailed the efforts of author for encompassing wide range of subject in meaningful information.
"Everyone should read this book because it provides information about how China developed through hard work and struggle," he said, adding that it would help to take benefit from China's experiences in way to progress.
Federal Minister for Water Resources, Mian Muhammad Moin Wattoo, in his address, called the book not merely a piece of writing, but a beacon illuminating China’s development and reflecting the deep-rooted Pak-China friendship.
He praised the author for presenting comprehensive information in a clear and concise manner.
He also appreciated the author valuable work, calling it a meaningful service to Pakistan.
Former Minister of State for Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed also admired the efforts of the author for providing guideline in unique foam to attain prosperity.
While DG NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar also commended the author for his significant role in strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and China.
Shahid Afraz Khan, the author of the book expressed his gratitude to the distinguished guests for gracing the event through their presence.
He also thanked the NLPD for publishing the book and organizing its launching ceremony.
Talking about the book, he explained that the book highlighted a comprehensive overview of China’s past, present, and future, by focusing on the progress of China in various sectors including agriculture, industry, health, and education.
He further noted that the book also reflected the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.
Other speakers also praised the author’s efforts, recognizing the book as a valuable effort of insights for progress.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 minute ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 minute ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik11 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP11 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured11 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan11 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners11 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday21 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics21 minutes ago