China journey to prosperity set example for other countries: Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman, on Thursday described the economic development journey of China an example for other developing countries like Pakistan, following which lead to prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman, on Thursday described the economic development journey of China an example for other developing countries like Pakistan, following which lead to prosperity.

He expressed these views during the book launching ceremony “China, Today and Tomorrow” written in urdu language by Shahid Afraz Khan, a renowned author and broadcaster.

The book launching ceremony was held at the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Division and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman and the Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo attended the event as a special guests.

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Director General (DG) NLPA, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dr. Sher Ali Khan, Dean Social Sciences, Al Hamad University among others also attended this gracious event.

Huzaifa Rehman hailed the efforts of author for encompassing wide range of subject in meaningful information.

"Everyone should read this book because it provides information about how China developed through hard work and struggle," he said, adding that it would help to take benefit from China's experiences in way to progress.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Mian Muhammad Moin Wattoo, in his address, called the book not merely a piece of writing, but a beacon illuminating China’s development and reflecting the deep-rooted Pak-China friendship.

He praised the author for presenting comprehensive information in a clear and concise manner.

He also appreciated the author valuable work, calling it a meaningful service to Pakistan.

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed also admired the efforts of the author for providing guideline in unique foam to attain prosperity.

While DG NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar also commended the author for his significant role in strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

Shahid Afraz Khan, the author of the book expressed his gratitude to the distinguished guests for gracing the event through their presence.

He also thanked the NLPD for publishing the book and organizing its launching ceremony.

Talking about the book, he explained that the book highlighted a comprehensive overview of China’s past, present, and future, by focusing on the progress of China in various sectors including agriculture, industry, health, and education.

He further noted that the book also reflected the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Other speakers also praised the author’s efforts, recognizing the book as a valuable effort of insights for progress.