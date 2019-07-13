UrduPoint.com
China Keen To Invest In Industrial Sector: Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The government has decided to expedite the process of provision of electricity to special economic zones with the view to promote investment and industrial growth.

The decision was taken at a meeting, jointly chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Federal Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding provision of required load of electricity to Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Sheikhupura, and industrial estates of Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari and Faisalabad.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that industrial growth plays an important role in national economy and keeping the wheel of industry turning would put the country on way to progress and prosperity. He mentioned that China was showing keen interest in investment in Special Economic Zones.

He stated that industrial growth in Punjab would contribute to national economy and help address economic problems of the country.

He mentioned that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business. "All possible facilities would be given to industrialists within regulatory framework," he added.

He said that issues related to Special Economic Zones would be resolved on priority in national interest and for this purpose relevant provincial departments must keep close coordination with federal government.

Federal Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said that full cooperation would be extended for provision of electricity to Special Economic Zones. He also issued necessary directions to power distribution companies in this regard. He said that curbing power theft helped overcome loadshedding.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary board of Investment, administrative secretaries of provincial industries and energy departments, MD NTDC, CEO LESCO and officers concerned.

