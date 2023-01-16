China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gwadar oil refinery

A 15-member Chinese team, consisting of engineers and experts, started the initial work for implementing the decision for setting up an oil refinery at Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A 15-member Chinese team, consisting of engineers and experts, started the initial work for implementing the decision for setting up an oil refinery at Gwadar.

About 8 million cores oil will be reformed to produce petrol, diesel and other petroleum products in the oil refinery to be established in Gwadar.