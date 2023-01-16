UrduPoint.com

China Kicks Off Implementing Decision To Set Up Gwadar Oil Refinery

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 07:44 PM

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gwadar oil refinery

A 15-member Chinese team, consisting of engineers and experts, started the initial work for implementing the decision for setting up an oil refinery at Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A 15-member Chinese team, consisting of engineers and experts, started the initial work for implementing the decision for setting up an oil refinery at Gwadar.

According to an official handout, a Chinese 15-member team, which included engineers and other technical experts started work in Phase 2 of Gawadar Free Zone.

About 8 million cores oil will be reformed to produce petrol, diesel and other petroleum products in the oil refinery to be established in Gwadar.

Related Topics

Petrol China Oil Gwadar Million

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli K ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' on Jan 17

1 minute ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine G ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Krem ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destruct ..

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destructive Line - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Legha ..

NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Leghari

1 minute ago
 Secretary Housing lauds PHA's "Green Restaurant" p ..

Secretary Housing lauds PHA's "Green Restaurant" project

5 minutes ago
 Italian Military Police Arrest Most Wanted Mafia B ..

Italian Military Police Arrest Most Wanted Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.