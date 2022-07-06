UrduPoint.com

China Kicks Off Second Phase Of FIBA WC Qualifiers With Clash Against Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:China will start its second phase of 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers with a match against Kazakhstan next month.

According to the second-round schedule of World Cup qualifying tournament released on the FIBA official website, the Chinese basketball team will play against Kazakhstan and Bahrain on August 25 and 29 respectively before facing Iran on November 11 and Bahrain on November 14.

China will also take on Kazakhstan and Iran on February 23 and 26 respectively next year.

More Stories From Pakistan

