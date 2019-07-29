China landslide kills overabundance and leave at least 15 missing

At least 36 people are now known to have died in a landslide that struck a village in southern China.State-run local media also report that 15 people have been missing since a wave of mud buried more than 20 houses in the province of Guizhou

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 36 people are now known to have died in a landslide that struck a village in southern China .State-run local media also report that 15 people have been missing since a wave of mud buried more than 20 houses in the province of Guizhou.

Chinese authorities told Xinhua news agency that another 40 people had been rescued from the landslide in Shuicheng County, reported by BBC News.

Landslides are common in rural and mountainous areas of China, especially after heavy rain.Several other people have also been killed and thousands have been evacuated from their homes this year as a result of rain and flooding.