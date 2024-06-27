China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners

(@Abdulla99267510)

The appreciation comes during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) China has appreciated establishment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad for the protection of foreigners, particularly the Chinese nationals.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.

During the meeting, the training of law enforcement agencies and use of modern equipment and technology came under discussion.

The Chinese Interior Minister also expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in the probe of Dasu incident. He also lauded the professionalism and expertise of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

It was agreed in the meeting the advisory group of the Chinese Interior Ministry will visit Pakistan soon to provide all possible support and assistance to the local administration for the training and capacity building of the security institutions.

The Chinese Interior Minister invited Mohsin Naqvi to participate in the Global Security Forum scheduled to be held in China in September, which he accepted.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart of Qi Yanjun are in New York to attend the 4th UN COP Conference.