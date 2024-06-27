China Lauds Establishment Of SPU In Islamabad For Foreigners
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:26 PM
The appreciation comes during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) China has appreciated establishment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad for the protection of foreigners, particularly the Chinese nationals.
The appreciation came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.
During the meeting, the training of law enforcement agencies and use of modern equipment and technology came under discussion.
The Chinese Interior Minister also expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in the probe of Dasu incident. He also lauded the professionalism and expertise of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.
It was agreed in the meeting the advisory group of the Chinese Interior Ministry will visit Pakistan soon to provide all possible support and assistance to the local administration for the training and capacity building of the security institutions.
The Chinese Interior Minister invited Mohsin Naqvi to participate in the Global Security Forum scheduled to be held in China in September, which he accepted.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart of Qi Yanjun are in New York to attend the 4th UN COP Conference.
Recent Stories
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low
Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar
PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS
Govt to table resolution in NA to counter US resolution on Pakistan: Dar
China's economy in focus ahead of key July political meeting
All set to construct International-level Model Fish Market in Kahana Kacha
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters31 minutes ago
-
Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-2431 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation protests at UN against Human Rights abuses in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning40 minutes ago
-
Open court held by DC, DPO in Khanpur41 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on Pak-Turk relations held at AIOU41 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring security of Masajid, Imambargahs, procession’ routes during Muharram41 minutes ago
-
Labour Dept asked to ensure minimum wage law implementation41 minutes ago
-
Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district50 minutes ago
-
PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan12 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT50 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms, rainfall recorded50 minutes ago