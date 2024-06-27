Open Menu

China Lauds Establishment Of SPU In Islamabad For Foreigners

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:26 PM

China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners

The appreciation comes during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) China has appreciated establishment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad for the protection of foreigners, particularly the Chinese nationals.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.

During the meeting, the training of law enforcement agencies and use of modern equipment and technology came under discussion.

The Chinese Interior Minister also expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in the probe of Dasu incident. He also lauded the professionalism and expertise of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

It was agreed in the meeting the advisory group of the Chinese Interior Ministry will visit Pakistan soon to provide all possible support and assistance to the local administration for the training and capacity building of the security institutions.

The Chinese Interior Minister invited Mohsin Naqvi to participate in the Global Security Forum scheduled to be held in China in September, which he accepted.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart of Qi Yanjun are in New York to attend the 4th UN COP Conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Interior Ministry Technology United Nations Interior Minister China Visit Progress New York Colombian Peso September All

Recent Stories

Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appe ..

Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50

47 minutes ago
 PM directs strategy formulation for stronger econo ..

PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year ..

Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar

1 minute ago
 PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS

PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS

1 minute ago
 Govt to table resolution in NA to counter US resol ..

Govt to table resolution in NA to counter US resolution on Pakistan: Dar

1 minute ago
China's economy in focus ahead of key July politic ..

China's economy in focus ahead of key July political meeting

2 minutes ago
 All set to construct International-level Model Fis ..

All set to construct International-level Model Fish Market in Kahana Kacha

2 minutes ago
 Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan