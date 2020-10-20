UrduPoint.com
China Lauds Moeed Yousuf For His Remarks About Xinjiang

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xinjiang

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian says 48 countries showed their understanding and support to China's position and opposed politicizing and applying double standard on human rights issues and also opposed groundless accusations against China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) China lauded the remarks of Prime Minister's Advisor on National Security Moeed Yusuf about the situation in Xinjiang and upholding a fair and objective stance on the relevant issue.

Addressing his regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China commended this position.

The Spokesperson said in fact, the international community knew very well that what the truth was on Xinjiang related issues.

He said as many as 48 countries made a joint statement at the third committee of the UN General Assembly expressing just stance on relevant issue.

Zhao Lijian said these countries showed their understanding and support to China's position and opposed politicizing and applying double standard on human rights issues and also opposed groundless accusations against China.

