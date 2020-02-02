UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Lauds Pakistani Doctor For Joining Fight Against Coronavirus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:48 PM

China lauds Pakistani doctor for joining fight against coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) A Pakistani doctor has won the hearts of the Chinese after he decided to offer his services to help the country fight against the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000.According to media reports, "We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer," tweeted the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.We appreciate Dr.Muhammad Usman Janjua,a foreign Doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer.

He is a teacher from Changsha Medical University,China and hails from Deena, Pakistan, Chinese Embassy tweeted.

The Chinese mission shared that Dr Janjua hails from the Deena area of Jhelum in Pakistan and teaches at the Changsha Medical University in the Chinese province of Hunan.Dr Janjua, in an interview with Chinese media, said that China was like a second home for him as he had completed his education for there."My heart beats with my Chinese brothers.

If I can offer my services in Wuhan in this difficult hour, it would be a moment of pride for me and my country - Pakistan," said Janjua.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education China Doctor Wuhan Changsha Jhelum Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

34 minutes ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

34 minutes ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.