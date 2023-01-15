UrduPoint.com

China Launches 14 New Satellites

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China launches 14 new satellites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :China successfully launched a Long March-2D rocket on Sunday, sending 14 new satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:14 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites, including Qilu-2 and Qilu-3, have entered their planned orbits, ecns.cn reported .

This was the 462nd flight mission using the Long March rocket series

