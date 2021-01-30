China launches 2nd Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy

(@fidahassanain)

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) China has launched the second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Pakistan Navy Chief Naval Overseer said the induction of Type 054A/P warships will significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities.

Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, and the first ship was launched in August 2020.

In a recent interview with Chinese daily, The Global Times, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, said these frigates will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy's Surface Fleet.

He said these ships will be equipped with modern surface, sub-surface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region.