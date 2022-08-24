China launches Beijing-3B remote sensing satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A Long March-2D rocket carrying a Beijing-3B satellite was launched into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center of Shanxi Province.

Beijing-3B is a new type of high-performance optical remote sensing satellite, ecns.

cn reported on Wednesday.

The satellite will mainly be used to provide services in the fields of land resources management, agricultural resources survey, environment monitoring and city applications.

It was the 434th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.