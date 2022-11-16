UrduPoint.com

China Launches CERES-1 Y4 Commercial Rocket With Five Satellites

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 11:46 PM

China launches CERES-1 Y4 commercial rocket with five satellites

China on Wednesday launched a CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket placing a commercial satellite group in space

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday launched a CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket placing a commercial satellite group in space.

The rocket blasted off at 2:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending five Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites into the planned orbit.

The payloads lifted by the rocket will be used to provide commercial remote sensing services, china.org reported.

Developed by the Beijing-based rocket maker Galactic Energy, the CERES-1 is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending micro-satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This was the 4th flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series, the launch center said.

Related Topics

China Beijing From Satellites P

Recent Stories

NASAMS Air Defense Systems That US Sent to Ukraine ..

NASAMS Air Defense Systems That US Sent to Ukraine Now Operational - Austin

1 minute ago
 Austin Says US Preparing Ukraine to Consolidate Ga ..

Austin Says US Preparing Ukraine to Consolidate Gains, Prepare 'New Initiatives' ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt forms commission for protection of jour ..

Sindh govt forms commission for protection of journalists, media practitioners

2 minutes ago
 FM reiterates Pakistan's firm support to Turkiye i ..

FM reiterates Pakistan's firm support to Turkiye in fight against terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh calls on President Arts Councils

Governor Sindh calls on President Arts Councils

5 minutes ago
 Eight accused arrested; drugs recovered

Eight accused arrested; drugs recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.