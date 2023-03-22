UrduPoint.com

China Launches Four Meteorological Satellites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China launches four meteorological satellites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 5:09 p.

m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit, ecns.cn reported.

They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

It was the 19th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

