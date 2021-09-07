UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Earth Observation Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

China launches new Earth observation satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :China successfully launched Earth observation satellite Gaofen-5 02 into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province at 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched atop Long March-4C carrier rocket.

Gaofen-5 02 is a hyperspectral satellite that will be used for environmental monitoring, helping to improve the country's hyperspectral observation capacity of the atmosphere, water and land, China news service reported.

The satellite and carrier rocket were developed by the Shanghai academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

It was the 387th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

