UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :China has sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 2:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, and entered its planned orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported.

The launch was the 455th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

