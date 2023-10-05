China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China on Thursday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 8:24 a.m. (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.
The launch was the 490th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.