China Launches New Remote-sensing Satellites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM
China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Thursday evening to place new remote-sensing satellites in space
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Thursday evening to place new remote-sensing satellites in space.
The satellites of the PIESAT-1 constellation were lifted at 6:50 p.m.
(Beijing Time) on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province, and then entered the preset orbit, ecns.cn reported.
They will mainly provide commercial remote-sensing data services.
This mission was the 469th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.