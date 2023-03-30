China launches new remote-sensing satellites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Thursday evening to place new remote-sensing satellites in space.

The satellites of the PIESAT-1 constellation were lifted at 6:50 p.m.

(Beijing Time) on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province, and then entered the preset orbit, ecns.cn reported.

They will mainly provide commercial remote-sensing data services.

This mission was the 469th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.