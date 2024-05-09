Open Menu

China Launches New Satellite

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

China launches new satellite

China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 9:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, sending the Smart SkyNet-1 01 satellite into its preset orbit, ecns reported.

It was the 521st flight mission of the Long March rocket series

Related Topics

China Long March Xichang Beijing From

Recent Stories

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

3 minutes ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

2 minutes ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

3 minutes ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

3 minutes ago
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

8 minutes ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

2 minutes ago
 Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Fed ..

Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to cond ..

Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to condemn May 9 incident

2 minutes ago
 Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide el ..

Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at chea ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan