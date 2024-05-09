China Launches New Satellite
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM
China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 9:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, sending the Smart SkyNet-1 01 satellite into its preset orbit, ecns reported.
It was the 521st flight mission of the Long March rocket series
Recent Stories
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..
Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to condemn May 9 incident
Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at chea ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks3 minutes ago
-
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 153 minutes ago
-
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to condemn May 9 incident2 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident32 minutes ago
-
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi1 hour ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM1 hour ago
-
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities1 hour ago
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS1 hour ago