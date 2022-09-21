UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Satellite For Environment Detection

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :China sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert on Wednesday.

The Yunhai-1 03 satellite was launched at 7:15 am (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket, China Daily reported.

The satellite will be mainly used for detecting the atmospheric, marine and space environments, disaster prevention and mitigation and scientific experiments.

The launch marked the 438th mission for the Long March rocket family.

