China Launches Six New Satellites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday sent six new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The satellites, including a new space technology test satellite and a test satellite for probing atmospheric density, were launched by a Lijian-1 carrier rocket at 12:12 p.
m. Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported.
The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was independently developed by the Chinese academy of Sciences. The mission marked the first flight of Lijian-1.