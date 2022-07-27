China launches six new satellites

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday sent six new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellites, including a new space technology test satellite and a test satellite for probing atmospheric density, were launched by a Lijian-1 carrier rocket at 12:12 p.

m. Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported.

The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was independently developed by the Chinese academy of Sciences. The mission marked the first flight of Lijian-1.