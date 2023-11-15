Open Menu

China Launches World's 1st Ultra-high-speed Next-gen Internet Backbone

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China launches world's 1st ultra-high-speed next-gen internet backbone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) China has launched the world's first ultra-high-speed next-generation internet backbone with a bandwidth of 1,200G bits per second (1.2T), boasting a total transmission network of over 3,000 kilometers linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou.

The Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) backbone is a major technological achievement of China's national FITI project.

The FITI backbone has been running stably and reliably, successfully passing various tests since its trial operation on July 31, Ecns reported.

The FITI backbone is operated based on China's own key technologies, such as the next-generation internet core router 1.

2T ultra-high-speed IPv6 interface and the ultra-high-speed multi-path aggregation, with locally made software and hardware.

The FITI, built by 40 Chinese universities, including the Tsinghua University, is based on IPv6 technology. The core nodes of its high-performance backbone network are distributed in 40 universities in 35 cities across the country.

The high-performance backbone network of the FITI started operation in April 2021, achieving interconnection with IPv4/IPv6 test facilities both at home and abroad.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology China Guangzhou Wuhan Beijing April July

Recent Stories

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

13 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

27 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan