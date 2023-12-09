Open Menu

China Launches Zhuque-2 Carrier Rocket For Three Satellites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM

China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites

China on Saturday successfully launched the Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest Chin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) China on Saturday successfully launched the Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit, Xinhua reported. It was the third flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.

