China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology projects a 29% growth in the direct economic output driven by 5G in 2023, reaching a total of 1.86 trillion yuan, or almost 260 billion US dollars.

The ministry said it aimed to further advance technologies like 5G-A and lightweight 5G. China's telecoms company Huawei organized a seminar in Beijing in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, gathering industrial officials and experts to discuss how 5G-A, or 5G-Advanced, technology empowers digital transformation, why it matters to modern society, and where China stands, CGTN reported.

Zhao Xiamolei, Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Shanghai, United Nations Industrial Development Organization said, "We need to fight carbon emission, but we think when you are doing the transaction, we think we need to need some new infrastructures. So like I just said, without a new infrastructure, all the technologies, software and hardware cannot be connected.

So that's why we think the 5.5G is crucial to connect everything together."

Ömer Sahin Academician, German National Academy of Science and Engineering said "I can say, in terms of 5G, China is the leading country. So because China has a strategy, a long-term strategy, and 5G-A is the enabler for it, among some other things, it's very important. So far, China is putting very much effort and is leading."

Boy Lüthje Senior Research Fellow, Frankfurt Institute of Social Research said "China is definitely the leader. That's the one thing you can say about it because most other industrialized nations have not really developed or embraced 5G-A yet. And it's a very specific innovation in the way that for the first time, mobile communications can be used in factories and other very complex environments to build the complete data network for this. Mobile communications in the factory is making it much easier and much safer. And that creates better productivity."