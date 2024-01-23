- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts
China Leads In 5G-A Technology Development, Expects Better Connectivity, Productivity: Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology projects a 29% growth in the direct economic output driven by 5G in 2023, reaching a total of 1.86 trillion yuan, or almost 260 billion US dollars
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology projects a 29% growth in the direct economic output driven by 5G in 2023, reaching a total of 1.86 trillion yuan, or almost 260 billion US dollars.
The ministry said it aimed to further advance technologies like 5G-A and lightweight 5G. China's telecoms company Huawei organized a seminar in Beijing in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, gathering industrial officials and experts to discuss how 5G-A, or 5G-Advanced, technology empowers digital transformation, why it matters to modern society, and where China stands, CGTN reported.
Zhao Xiamolei, Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Shanghai, United Nations Industrial Development Organization said, "We need to fight carbon emission, but we think when you are doing the transaction, we think we need to need some new infrastructures. So like I just said, without a new infrastructure, all the technologies, software and hardware cannot be connected.
So that's why we think the 5.5G is crucial to connect everything together."
Ömer Sahin Academician, German National Academy of Science and Engineering said "I can say, in terms of 5G, China is the leading country. So because China has a strategy, a long-term strategy, and 5G-A is the enabler for it, among some other things, it's very important. So far, China is putting very much effort and is leading."
Boy Lüthje Senior Research Fellow, Frankfurt Institute of Social Research said "China is definitely the leader. That's the one thing you can say about it because most other industrialized nations have not really developed or embraced 5G-A yet. And it's a very specific innovation in the way that for the first time, mobile communications can be used in factories and other very complex environments to build the complete data network for this. Mobile communications in the factory is making it much easier and much safer. And that creates better productivity."
Recent Stories
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..
SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque6 minutes ago
-
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA3 minutes ago
-
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover3 minutes ago
-
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur3 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China3 minutes ago
-
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting3 minutes ago
-
Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income11 minutes ago
-
PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman11 minutes ago
-
Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks38 minutes ago