UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Leads The World In 5G Base Stations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

China leads the world in 5G base stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :China has taken a global lead in the development of 5G, with a total of 819,000 5G base stations built so far, accounting for over 70 percent of the world's total, a China's government official said.

Liu Liehong, vice minister of industry and information technology, released the figures at the ongoing China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, china.org.cn reported.

The number of 5G terminal connections in China has exceeded 310 million, accounting for more than 80 percent of the world's total, according to Liu.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China built the world's largest optical-fiber and 4g network, with over 99 percent of the villages across the country connected to both technologies.

The three-day big-data industry expo, showcasing cutting-edge scientific and technological innovations and achievements, kicked off on Wednesday. It has attracted 225 enterprises from home and abroad, according to the organizing committee.

Related Topics

World Technology China Guiyang Lead 4G 5G From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

31 minutes ago

Brown's Harlequins career ends after failed appeal ..

16 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme equally benefits youth from ..

16 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital successfully treats 11-year-old gir ..

1 hour ago

'Will leave behind environmentally protected, poll ..

16 minutes ago

Japan medical groups warn over Olympics

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.