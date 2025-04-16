China Mobile Explores Strategic Partnership Opportunities At NUST
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 10:53 PM
A high-level delegation from China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), led by Executive Director and Chairman Mr. Yang Jie, visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to explore avenues for collaboration in research, innovation, and emerging technologies
The delegation was warmly received by Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC), Dr Rizwan Riaz, who briefed the visitors on NUST’s strong emphasis on international collaboration and its thriving ecosystem promoting academia-industry linkages.
The delegation toured key facilities including the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), where they engaged with startups and R&D firms working in AI, Cyber Security, and Ed-Tech.
They also visited SINES – Pakistan’s first interdisciplinary research cluster – and the Center of Emerging Technologies, which houses the National Center of AI.
Both sides held in-depth discussions on future collaborations, focusing on innovation-driven initiatives.
Mr Jie expressed keen interest in establishing concrete partnerships, particularly in cutting-edge areas such as 6G, Artificial Intelligence, and Supercomputing.
Proposals for joint labs, research projects, and training programs were also tabled to develop a robust framework for cooperation.
The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening Sino-Pak academic and technological ties through mutual collaboration and shared innovation goals.
