China never leaves Pakistan alone in any testing time: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Without any doubt, China is one of the most trusted friends of Pakistan and it had once again proved its time tested friendship during COVID-19 pandemic.

These views were expressed by the University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the "Happy Spring Festival" held at the University's Guest House on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

He said the whole nation has witnessed that the Chinese government has come forward to help the Federal and the provincial governments of Pakistan and provided protecting gears, necessary equipment, and vaccines to tackle coronavirus pandemic, adding, that was why people of Pakistan believe that China was their sincere and reliable friend. During the last 70 years, China stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

China has become a great economic power, largely due to far-reaching national decisions in the economic sector. The Pak-China Economic Corridor project was a milestone for Pak-China friendship and improvement of the Pakistani economy. Pak-China relations are an inspiring beacon for the nations of the two countries.

The Confucius Institute University of Karachi organized the event to celebrate the Chinese lunar new year also known as Spring Festival. It was attended by KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, the Chinese and Pakistani Directors of the Confucius Institute and its faculty, varsity's deans and faculty members, and teachers of various departments and others.

While congratulating the Chinese people on their new year, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said the Chinese language has now become an international language and over time, the number of Chinese language learners is increasing.

He also appreciated the hard work and efforts of Chinese and Pakistani Directors of the Confucius Institute and its faculty members and administrative staff to promote the Chinese Language in the city.

Earlier, Chinese Director Confucius Institute University of Karachi Professor Zhang Xiaoping said that a four-year degree program was being launched in collaboration with the University of Karachi and the Sichuan Normal University of China, and the Center for Language education and Cooperation (China).

He mentioned that the Chinese language and culture would be introduced at the campus this year. He informed the audience that the memorandum of understanding was formally signed last year in this regard.

He shared that under the degree program, students would complete the first two years of classes at the University's Confucius Institute for Chinese Language and the last two years at Sichuan Normal University in China. "The Center for Language Education and Cooperation will provide scholarships, including tuition and accommodation expenses." He hoped that more programs between the University of Karachi and Sichuan Normal Universities would be started soon.

Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan the Pakistani Director Confucius Institute elaborated on the activities taking place at the KU Confucius Institute. He said that the rapid development of the language is a testament to the hard work of Chinese teachers. The KUCI aims to provide students with the best career opportunities in the future.

Another speaker, the Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Lyari Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch, said that if we want to increase our exports then we should learn from China and have to adapt and act on policies that help the country in enhancing our exports.

Professor Dr Farah Iqbal of the Department of Psychology University of Karachi said that the Chinese people are well aware of their responsibilities and perform their duties honestly, as well as ensure the implementation of the law which is essential for the development of any country.

Dr Moiz Khan of the Department of History University of Karachi shed light on Chinese history and said that China has gained a prominent place in the world by adapting to modern technology and emerging as an emerging economy.

At the end of the ceremony, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, and the CI directors, and others cut the cake to celebrate the New Year.