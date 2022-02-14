UrduPoint.com

China Now Hosts Over 60% Of The Global 5G Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 08:47 PM

China now hosts over 60% of the global 5G network

As of the end of 2021, China set up a total of nearly 1.43 million 5G base stations, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday

As of the end of 2021, China set up a total of nearly 1.43 million 5G base stations, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday.

Currently, about ten 5G base stations serve every 10,000 people in China, almost double that of 2020, accounting for more than 60% of the global total, according to MIIT, CGTN reported.

Last year the government's investment in 5G reached 184.9 billion Yuan (approximately $29 billion). The ministry added that China aims to expand 5G services and gigabit fiber-optic networks in 2022, with its 5G users expected to exceed 560 million by 2023.

By that estimate, more than 18 base stations would serve every 10,000 people in the country.

China continues to be the leader in developing future telecommunications technology by expanding its 5G network. As a result, fifth-generation communication services have already been offered to customers since October 2019.

580,000 5G base stations were installed throughout 2020, with the mobile network covering all metropolitan areas. Though 5G technology around the world is still in its debut stage.

More Stories From Pakistan

