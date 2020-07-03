UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offers Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

China offers condolence over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Embassy of China in Pakistan Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic train accident that took place near Sheikhupura.

"The Embassy is saddened at the tragic train accident in Punjab today that caused loss of lives.

Our condolences and sympathies go to the victims and their families and we wish a quick recovery of the injured," the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

At least 20 people died when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura earlier in the day.

The deceased mainly included Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Punjab China Twitter Died Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib From

Recent Stories

TMA Gambit spray streets, Madrasas, Masajids, offi ..

8 minutes ago

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest

8 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

8 minutes ago

Dead body recovered at Chashma Achuzai near the Ai ..

8 minutes ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

16 minutes ago

RusAF Saddened by World Athletics's Refusal to Gra ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.