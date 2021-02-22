UrduPoint.com
China Offers Help To Develop Sapphire Bay At Ravi Zone

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

China offers help to develop sapphire bay at Ravi Zone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A spokesman for Ravi Urban Development Authority SM Imran has said that the international investors and companies have expressed immense interest in the Ravi Urban Development Project, which has been declared as a national project by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that China Road and Bridge Corporation has submitted their unsolicited offer for developing a sapphire bay, Zone-3 on 2,300 acres.

According to SM Imran, in a letter to Chief Executive Officer Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Ameen ,China GM Company asked the RUDA CEO that his company wanted to participate in the development project.

Chinese company, CRBC, has shown interest in the Ravi Urban Development Project from its outset and also prepared a feasibility report of the project in early 2014.

They have expressed their strong commitment to make the project a masterpiece of construction and expected a quick response from RUDA on this offer.

More Stories From Pakistan

