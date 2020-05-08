UrduPoint.com
China Offers 'Master's Programme 2020-21' For 79 Developing Countries Youths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:08 PM

The government of China has announced "Youth of Excellence Scheme of China (YES-China) - Master's Programme 2020-21" to promote the mutual understanding and friendship between China and other countries and to provide education opportunities to the youths in developing countries

As per announcement made on Higher Education Commission (HEC)'s official website, the Chinese government has established the YES-China for outstanding youth coming to China to pursue a master's degree.

As per announcement made on Higher Education Commission (HEC)'s official website, the Chinese government has established the YES-China for outstanding youth coming to China to pursue a master's degree.

For the academic year 2020-21, eight master's degree programmes in seven leading Chinese universities are open to applicants from 79 developing countries including Pakistan.

The application deadline is May 20 and this programme is only available for government sector employees including all public sector institutions of developing countries.

