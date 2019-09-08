UrduPoint.com
China Opposes Any Unilateral Action To Complicate Situation: Wang

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

China opposes any unilateral action to complicate situation: Wang

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday reiterated China's support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity and said that china had opposed any unilateral steps which complicated the situation.

In a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Pakistan and felicitated him on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He reiterated that China was Pakistan's closest friend, staunch partner and iron brother.

President Arif Alvi briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi on India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, which were aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as its demographic structure and identity.

The president stressed that the inhuman lockdown continuing for 35 days had imposed unspeakable suffering on the people of IOJ&K and created a dire humanitarian situation which needed to be addressed urgently.

He urged that the curfew, affecting nine million people, should be lifted allowing the suppressed people to at least meet their very basic needs.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanked President for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.

Both sides reiterated that CPEC had entered a new phase of high-quality development. They agreed to continue to firmly push forward the construction of CPEC, complete its on-going projects, and realize its full potential by focusing on socio-economic development, job creation, poverty alleviation, industrialization, and agriculture.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment of honoring the tradition of Pakistan and China supporting each others' respective core national interest.

The visit provided a strong impetus to further deepen and reinforce the time-tested friendship between both Pakistan and China and provided an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication and coordination between the two countries.

