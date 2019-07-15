UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Overseas Holding Built Modern Industrial Park In Gwadar Port Free Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

China Overseas Holding built modern industrial park in Gwadar Port Free Zone

The China Overseas Ports Holding Ltd has invested nearly US $ 250 million and built a 25-acre modern industrial park in Gwadar port free zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ):The China Overseas Ports Holding Ltd has invested nearly US $ 250 million and built a 25-acre modern industrial park in Gwadar port free zone.

The free zone is equipped with roads, water pipes, electricity, communications, security fence and waste disposal facilities, according to a report of China.org.cn here on Sunday.

More than 30 Chinese and Pakistani enterprises have moved in the free zone, with three billion yuan of direct investment.

These include hotel, bank, insurance, financial leasing, logistics, overseas warehousing, grain and oil processing, aquatic product processing, and home appliances assembly. Their yearly output value will exceed five billion yuan once they all come into operation.

Both China and Pakistan agreed to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan in May 2013 to promote energy and transportation infrastructure development, among other projects.

During President Xi Jinping's visit in April 2015, a closer bilateral cooperation was again highlighted.

A key element of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and an essential component of the Gwadar Port development project, the free zone aims to improve trade logistics, facilitate processing trade, and promote warehousing and financial services.

According to the project plan, the free zone will occupy an area of 923 hectares and be developed in four phases. The first phase opened for operation in January 2018.

The free zone will be modeled after the Shekou Industrial Zone in Shenzhen, China, comprising a port, an industrial park, and residential and business areas. Once completed, the free zone will spur economic growth in Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Electricity Business Water China Hotel Oil Visit Bank CPEC Shenzhen January April May Sunday 2015 2018 All Billion Million Xi Jinping Gwadar

Recent Stories

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria footb ..

3 minutes ago

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

10 minutes ago

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

13 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

13 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

28 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.