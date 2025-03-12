China-Pak cooperation to safeguard developing countries' interest: Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday expressed the hope that China-Pakistan joint cooperation and coordination will safeguard the interests of developing countries.

He was addressing a seminar on “China’s Spring: China’s Opportunities, Shared by the World”, jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

He said that China and Pakistan are both developing countries and important members of the Global South.

Jiang Zaidong said, "We are willing to closely coordinate and cooperate with Pakistan to promote the development and strengthening of the Global South, jointly promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive and universally beneficial economic globalization, to take the world towards a bright future of peace, security, development and prosperity."

He said that Chinese modernization has taken new steps and embarked on a new chapter.

He added over the past year, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5%, with per capita GDP exceeding $13,000, contributing about 30% to global economic growth, with grain output surpassing a new milestone of 1.4 trillion jin (approximately 700 million tons) for the first time, 12.56 million new jobs were created in urban areas, and over 13 million new energy vehicles were manufactured.

He said that in 2024, Pakistan’s inaugural lunar satellite iCube-Qamar and multi-mission communication satellite PakSat-MM1 were launched from China.

He said that China and Pakistan signed an agreement on astronaut selection and training cooperation, and the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s space station will come from our iron-clad friend Pakistan.

He said that China is not only committed to improving the lives of its people through our own development, but also committed to improving the lives of people in other countries through shared development.

He said that the Belt and Road international cooperation has created 421,000 local jobs.

He said that China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital treated over 150,000 patients under six months, and welcomed 1,260 newborn babies.

The ambassador said that Chinese experts traveled a long way to Pakistan to perform surgeries for congenital heart disease patients, enabling the children to regain their health and reigniting the hope in their families.

He said that in 2024, China’s major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has created a favorable external environment for China’s high-quality development and brought valuable stability to a world full of changes and turmoil.

He said especially as the leader of a major country and a major political party, President Xi Jinping, with a global vision and a sense of responsibility of the times, has guided China’s diplomacy to adhere to the correct principles while taking innovative measures, and move forward steadily, achieving new development and opening up a better environment.

He said that the important concepts and initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping are increasingly welcomed and supported by the international community.

He said that the positive role China plays in addressing various global challenges and resolving hot-spot and difficult issues is increasingly expected and praised by countries around the world.

The ambassador said that the success and enlightenment of the Chinese path to modernization are being recognized and learnt from by more and more countries.

He said that more than 100 countries in the world support the “Three Global Initiatives”, and more than three-quarters of the countries have joined the big family of Belt and Road international cooperation.

He added for the first time, the proportion of China’s imports and exports with countries involved in Belt and Road international cooperation exceeded 50% of China’s total imports and exports.