China-Pak enjoy long history of bilateral relations; Chinese CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Consul General of People's Republic of China in Karachi Li Bijian has said that China-Pakistan enjoyed long history of bilateral relations and he was looking forward to further strengthen the relations of two neighbouring friendly countries.

Talking to media after a welcome reception organized in his honor the other day at a local hotel, Li Bijian said that he found the people of Karachi very friendly and loving.

When asked about the CPEC projects, Li said that first phase of the project had completed while the second phase was underway.

To a question, he said that enhancing the bilateral trade andinvestments would be his prime focus during his assignment.