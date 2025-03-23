China-Pak strategic cooperation to further enhance mutual benefits: Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong on Sunday said that strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan will further boost the mutual benefits.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the "Esthetic Bridge" exhibition at Silkroad Culture Center, the ambassador said, "We are ready to work with Pakistan to implement this important initiative, appreciating the beauty of each other and sharing it together, to promote the exchange and mutual learning of Chinese and Islamic civilizations."

He said President Xi Jinping attaches great importance and actively advocated for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, proposing the global civilization initiative to make the world’s garden of civilizations flourish with color and vitality, reflecting a profound sense of care and responsibility for the whole world.

He said,"Today is Pakistan’s National Day, and we extend our warmest congratulations to our Pakistani brothers and sisters."

He said, "We stand firmly together, continuing and passing down the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan."

Jiang Zaidong said on this day, the resolution to establish an independent Muslim country was adopted, marking the beginning of the Pakistani people’s great journey towards development and prosperity.

He said, "Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 1951, we have always stood together and supported each other through thick and thin."

He added from then, Pakistan was the first Islamic country to recognize the People’s Republic of China. In 1966, China helped Pakistan build the Karakoram Highway, hailed as the “Eighth Wonder of the World”.

Jiang Zaidong said that during the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, China witnessed the touching story of Pakistan’s all-out assistance with tents. In 2010 and 2022, Pakistan received full support from all sectors of Chinese society in fighting floods.

The traditional friendship between China and Pakistan has been continuously consolidated and elevated as we move forward together.

"This ironclad friendship has taken root, flourished, and will surely be passed down through generations and remain steady and enduring.

"

Zaidong said currently, the Pakistani government is advancing its reform agenda in full force, stabilizing and improving the economy, achieving growth in both exports and investments, reaching new highs in foreign reserves and remittances, with an expected GDP growth of more than 3%.

He said over the past 11 years, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has made significant contributions to strengthening Pakistan’s development foundation and improving the well-being of Pakistani people.

Ambassador said, "We will not forget that Pakistan was not only the first Islamic country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China but also stood up and supported China at critical moments such as the restoration of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations." Similarly, when Pakistan is in need, China has always been a strong backing for Pakistan.

He said, "We stand firmly together, hand in hand, to create a brighter tomorrow." In 2015, President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan elevated our bilateral relationship to all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, opening a new chapter in China-Pakistan relations.

Zaidong said since the establishment of the current Pakistani government a year ago, we have maintained close high-level exchanges.

Ambassador added Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China in last June while Premier Li Qiang visited Pakistan in last October and President Asif Ali Zardari visited China this February, all these visits fully demonstrated the closeness of our ironclad friendship and the high level of all-weather strategic cooperation.

He said under the care and promotion of the leaders of both countries, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered a new phase of building an “upgraded version”, providing new opportunities for high-quality development of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese ambassador said that this exhibition lives up to its name, not only showcasing the unique charm of Chinese and Pakistani art but also building a bridge for in-depth dialogue between artists from both countries.