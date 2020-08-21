UrduPoint.com
China, Pakistan Agree For Joint Efforts, Strategy Against Threats To Regional Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :China and Pakistan on Friday agreed to adopt a common strategy and make joint efforts to cope with threats and challenges confronting the regional peace.

In a meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his two-day visit to China, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, regional peace, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other matters of mutual interest.

The foreign minister, who visited China mainly to attend the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, thanked his Chinese counterpart for inviting him to visit China particularly to the picturesque Hainan province.

The foreign minister said it was pleasing that two leaderships were resolved to further strengthen the time-tested friendship and further enhance multifaceted cooperation in various sectors.

He told the Chinese counterpart that early completion of development projects agreed upon under the second phase of CPEC were government's top priority.

He said the energy projects worth $13 billion agreed between the two countries would help further strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi while highlighting the unabated human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, termed Indian Hindutva policy a threat to regional peace and stability.

He said the Indian unilateral action in disputed territory of eastern Ladakh reflected the Indian expansionist approach.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the Afghan peace process and progress in what Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had made sincere efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had always been calling for peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan and that intra-Afghan dialogue would help establish durable peace.

Later, in a tweet, Foreign Minister Qureshi said, "Always a pleasure to meet State Councilor & FM Wang Yi and to strengthen the deep bonds shared between Pakistan and China."He said Pakistan and China would continue together to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

