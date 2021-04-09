UrduPoint.com
China, Pakistan Agree To Safeguard Multilateralism, Support UN Central Role

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

China and Pakistan agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

The bilateral and regional ties were discussed in the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the UN via video conference on Thursday, said a Foreign Office press release Friday.

Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry of China Yang Tao, and Director-General (UN) of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan Usman Iqbal Jadoon jointly chaired the consultations.

The Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the Permanent Missions of both the countries to the UN in New York and Geneva also attended the meeting.

� Views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the UN' work.

� Both sides also agreed to strengthen their cooperation on the UN and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side's core and major interests.

The two countries agreed to work towards the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

� They resolved to continue to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework, by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

The agreement to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, jointly opposing "double standards" and the politicization of human rights issues, and working for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner was also reached.

