China-Pakistan Are True Friends, Good Brothers Sharing Weal And Woe: Chinese FM

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:19 PM

China-Pakistan are true friends, good brothers sharing weal and woe: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday said China and Pakistan were true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday said China and Pakistan were true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe.

Talking to media along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after co-chairing the second China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Hainan province, he said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Pakistan had worked together to help each other in times of difficulty, shared experience in epidemic prevention and fight, and provided medical supplies to each other, setting an example of inter-country cooperation in the fight against the epidemic.

He said China-Pakistan relations had withstood the test of the epidemic, with stronger mutual trust, deeper cooperation and higher purity.

During the dialogue, the two sides agreed to carry out cooperation in vaccine research and development and deepen the building of a China-Pakistan community of shared future and a health community in the joint fight against the epidemic.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, strengthen coordination in the multilateral arena, support multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation, oppose unilateralism, protectionism and bullying, and uphold common strategic interests and international fairness and justice.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan.

They discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hainan province, was only the second top foreign official to visit China following the pandemic, with the Indonesian foreign minister also beginning a visit earlier this week.

