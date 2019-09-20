UrduPoint.com
China-Pakistan Border Joint Inspection Preparatory Committee Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:53 PM

The second joint inspection preparatory committee meeting of the China-Pakistan border was held here from September 18 to 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry statement Friday said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The second joint inspection preparatory committee meeting of the China-Pakistan border was held here from September 18 to 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry statement Friday said.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with the Pakistani delegation.

Wang Wenli, head of the Chinese side and deputy director of the Department of Border and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, exchanged views with the head of the Pakistani side and the director of the Chinese Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the overall situation of the border, the implementation method of the joint inspection, and the further strengthening of border management and cooperation.

The atmosphere of the meeting was pragmatic and friendly and representatives from the diplomatic, immigration, national defense and other border areas of the two sides participated.

