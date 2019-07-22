UrduPoint.com
China-Pakistan Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations, Situation In South Asia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:49 PM

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relations, situation in South Asia

China and Pakistan exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations, the situation in South Asia and other issues of common concern, stressing that they would strengthen friendly cooperation, consolidate and strengthen China-Pakistan relations, and work together to promote peace, stability and development in South Asia

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :China and Pakistan exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations, the situation in South Asia and other issues of common concern, stressing that they would strengthen friendly cooperation, consolidate and strengthen China-Pakistan relations, and work together to promote peace, stability and development in South Asia.

Director of the Asian Department of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu Jianghao last week visited Islamabad and held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in this regard, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.

It said that Wu Jianghao also participated in the China-Afghanistan and Pakistan tripartite practical cooperation dialogue held in Islamabad.

The three parties reviewed the progress of pragmatic cooperation and discussed the direction of cooperation in the next step.

They indicated that they would implement the important consensus reached by the three foreign ministers, accelerate the pragmatic cooperation between the three parties, promote friendship and mutual trust, and benefit the people of the three countries.

