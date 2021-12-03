UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Friendship Rooted In People Of Two Countries: Zhao Lijian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:22 PM

China-Pakistan friendship rooted in people of two countries: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Friday said that the friendship between China and Pakistan was rooted in the people of two countries, where it derived its vitality

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Friday said that the friendship between China and Pakistan was rooted in the people of two countries, where it derived its vitality.

Taking the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity, China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continuously carry forward and build on our friendship, he said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

He said that the Chinese side was ready to further expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, forge a stronger cultural and people-to-people bond, strive for greater progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Zhao Lijian said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

He said that to celebrate this significant occasion, China and Pakistan have agreed to hold over 100 celebration activities.

So far more than 120 activities have been held, ranging from high-profile events like exchange of congratulatory messages between the leaders and receptions marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, to popular activities including essay and painting contests and gourmet festivals, he added.

The spokesperson said that this broad range of colorful, in-depth activities had yielded good results.

Early this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi formally commenced activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations during a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing.

A logo was unveiled during the ceremony epitomizing the historic nature of Pakistan-China ties which were established in May 21, 1951.

The two nations planned to organize a series of events, including exchanges of high-level delegations, people to people contact, cultural exhibitions, photographic exhibitions, fashion events, publication of books spread across the entire year to commemorate the historic milestone.

Furthermore, both nations announced to twin a number of cities between China and Pakistan besides holding the webinars of trade and investment.

